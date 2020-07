Kim Kardashian aperçue en pleurs aux côtés de Kanye West

View this post on Instagram

Kimkardashian Caught Crying as she Reunites with Kanye West in Wyoming . . According to an insider :’She decided to fly to Cody to speak with him in person. She doesn't want to be ignored anymore.' Meanwhile, Kanye is still eager for his presidential bid to become a reality, after making another last-ditch attempt to get on another ballot in Missouri, TMZ reported on Monday. Last week, Kim took to Instagram following Kanye's controversial behavior, admitting that she was 'powerless' amid his meltdown, calling her husband 'brilliant but complicated'. The reality star said 'his words sometimes do not align with his intentions' after Kanye last night claimed he has been 'trying to get divorced' from Kim since she met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel. _ #bbnaija #kimkardashian