Cet agent de sécurité qui protège un chien de la pluie devient le héros des internautes

Our dog Freddie has went viral after kind security man put up his umbrella for Freddie when it started raining at the Morrisons near my parents house. Good community vibes. People looking out for each other. He’s always nice to my Dad and brother, it’s nice to hear nice things 😊 https://t.co/VhBAjVSYln

— David Cherry (@davidjcherry) June 29, 2020