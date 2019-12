Kim Kardashian offre 100.000 $ à des associations pour Noël

View this post on Instagram

For @angokmayen, coming to the United States from South Sudan gave her a new life. To assist in raising awareness of the global refugee crisis, SKIMS has made a charitable donation in her name to Our Blood (@ourblood_org). Everyone has a story to tell. This Holiday Season, we’re giving our platform over to women whose stories inspire us and supporting the causes that inspire them. Learn about the ways you can give back to @ourblood_org now at SKIMS.COM.