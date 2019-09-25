Un mannequin Gucci proteste en plein défilé lors de la Fashion Week

Un mannequin a protesté en plein défilé Gucci lors de la Fashion Week contre sa tenue qui ressemblait trop à une camisole de force.
Ayesha Tan-Jones, un mannequin de 26 ans qui se décrit comme non-binaire, a protesté dimanche lors du défilé Gucci de la Fashion Week de Milan. Pour cause, le mannequin défilait avec une tenue qui évoquait les camisoles de force. Touché par des problèmes de santé mentale dans le passé, Ayesha Tan-Jones a donc décidé de protester silencieusement, en écrivant au feutre sur ses mains que « la santé mentale n’est pas une mode ».
Le mannequin a ensuite utilisé Instagram pour expliquer son geste. « En tant qu’artiste et mannequin qui s’est battu avec ses propres problèmes de santé mentale, et connaissant des membres de ma famille et des proches qui ont été touchés par la dépression, l’anxiété, la bipolarité et la schizophrénie, il est blessant et indélicat qu’un grand nom de la mode comme Gucci utilise cet univers comme concept pour un moment de mode (…). C’était de mauvais goût de la part de Gucci ».
Hello ✨ I just want to say Thank You for all the support so many of you have given me since I lifted my hands in peaceful protest on the Gucci Runway show yesterday 💖 I feel very blessed to be surrounded by supportive comrades, and to know that there are so many people sharing support online for this action ✊🏽 I want to use this opportunity to remind people that this sort of bravery, is only a simple gesture compared to the bravery that people with mental health issues show everyday. To have the bravery to get out of bed, to greet the day, and to live their lives is an act of strength, and I want to thank you for being here and being YOU ! ☀️ The support people have shown to my act is more than I could imagine, so I only trust that we will share this same support to our friends, siblings, loved ones, acquaintances, internet friends or even strangers, who might be going through tough times with their Mental Health. Showing up for them may come in many forms, check in via text or DM, listen to them with patience and without judgement, offer a helping hand with household tasks like food shop, cooking or cleaning, regularly remind them how amazing and strong they are, but also that is okay feel the feels too, Lets show up for people with mental health and help end the stigma together !🌻 Many of the other Gucci models who were in the show felt just as strongly as I did about this depiction of straightjackets, and without their support I would not have had the courage to walk out and peacefully protest. Some have chosen to donate a portion their fee, and I 100% of mine, to mental health charities, who are doing amazing work for people today! Below are tags to some amazing charities that I encourage, if you have the resources and capacity to, please donate in any way you can, and in my linktree ( in bio ) is a google doc to websites for more charities ! <3 Also, please comment any other Mental Health organisations globally you would like to support and share, as my resources are UK/US based currently 💫 blessings, love & rage – Ayesha / YaYa 🌈 ✨ ✨ ✨ @mindcharity @mermaidsgender @qtpocmentalhealth @stonewalluk @switchboardlgbt @lgbtswitchboard @papyrus_uk
Après le show, le directeur artistique de Gucci, Alessandro Michele, s’est défendu dans une interview au New York Times. Il affirme avoir voulu décrire comment « la société d’aujourd’hui a le pouvoir de confiner l’individualité et que Gucci est l’antidote » à cela. « Pour moi, ce spectacle était un voyage au départ de la conformité jusqu’à la liberté et la créativité ».
Uniforms, utilitarian clothes, normative dress, including straitjackets, were included in the #GucciSS20 fashion show as the most extreme version of a uniform dictated by society and those who control it. These clothes were a statement for the fashion show and will not be sold. @alessandro_michele designed these blank-styled clothes to represent how through fashion, power is exercised over life, to eliminate self-expression. This power prescribes social norms, classifying and curbing identity. The Creative Director’s antidote is seen in the Gucci Spring Summer 2020 lineup of 89 looks, he has designed a collection that conveys fashion as a way to allow people to walk through fields of possibilities, cultivate beauty, make diversity sacrosanct and celebrate the self in expression and identity. #AlessandroMichele
La marque a expliqué sur Instagram que ces vêtements polémiques ne seront pas mis en vente.