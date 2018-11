Des chiens errants accueillis dans un magasin Ikea en Sicile

View this post on Instagram

@ikeacatania This is really, really lovely from you, providing shelter to the homeless street dog! I didn‘t expect that!! That‘s just awsome!!#faithinhumanity #restored @lindaavola Thanks for sharing!! #streetdog #homeless #dogscorner #dogstagram #adoptdontshop #believe #italy #catania #sicily #rescuedog #rescuedogs #ikea #ikeacatania #safe #bekind #help #dogsofinstagram #cute #picoftheday #peace