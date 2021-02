Une influenceuse maltraite son chiot pour gagner des followers : « je lui ai brisé les pattes »

*SERIOUS* CW: Animal Abuse



Lovely Peaches returned to social media after being banned from Instagram and TikTok. Peaches’s new TikTok has over 600k followers. In a FB post, she said if her dog dies she will eat it.



Video in next tweet in thread:

⚠️ EXTREME CONTENT WARNING ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IaaSy9qSLY