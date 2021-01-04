Le Royaume-Uni devient le premier pays à injecter le vaccin d’AstraZeneca/Oxford

Ph. NHS England and NHS Improvement / Twitter

Le Royaume-Uni a commencé à injecter le vaccin anti-Covid d’AstraZeneca/Oxford ce lundi matin. Le bénéficiaire est un patient en dialyse de 82 ans, Brian Pinker.

Il a reçu l’injection à l’hôpital de l’Université d’Oxford à Oxford à 7h30 (8h30 heure belge), indique le Service public britannique de la santé (NHS).

Le Royaume-Uni est ainsi devenu le premier pays à administrer à sa population le vaccin développé par le laboratoire britannique AstraZeneca et l’université d’Oxford, accélérant ainsi sa campagne de vaccination lancée début décembre, face à l’aggravation de la pandémie de nouveau coronavirus. Quelque 520.000 doses de ce vaccin sont prêtes à être distribuées, a indiqué le NHS dans un communiqué.

 