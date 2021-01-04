Le Royaume-Uni devient le premier pays à injecter le vaccin d’AstraZeneca/Oxford

Le Royaume-Uni a commencé à injecter le vaccin anti-Covid d’AstraZeneca/Oxford ce lundi matin. Le bénéficiaire est un patient en dialyse de 82 ans, Brian Pinker.

Il a reçu l’injection à l’hôpital de l’Université d’Oxford à Oxford à 7h30 (8h30 heure belge), indique le Service public britannique de la santé (NHS).

