Le Royaume-Uni devient le premier pays à injecter le vaccin d’AstraZeneca/Oxford

Le Royaume-Uni a commencé à injecter le vaccin anti-Covid d’AstraZeneca/Oxford ce lundi matin. Le bénéficiaire est un patient en dialyse de 82 ans, Brian Pinker.
Il a reçu l’injection à l’hôpital de l’Université d’Oxford à Oxford à 7h30 (8h30 heure belge), indique le Service public britannique de la santé (NHS).
BREAKING: Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager and a patient at Oxford University Hospital, has become the first to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Le Royaume-Uni est ainsi devenu le premier pays à administrer à sa population le vaccin développé par le laboratoire britannique AstraZeneca et l’université d’Oxford, accélérant ainsi sa campagne de vaccination lancée début décembre, face à l’aggravation de la pandémie de nouveau coronavirus. Quelque 520.000 doses de ce vaccin sont prêtes à être distribuées, a indiqué le NHS dans un communiqué.
'I'm so pleased to be getting the COVID vaccine today and really proud it is one that was invented in Oxford.'
82-year-old Brian Pinker became the first person in the world to receive the new Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this morning at @OUHospitals. 💉 pic.twitter.com/nhnd3Sx97m
