Ce cliché d’un médecin consolant un patient contaminé par le coronavirus fait le tour du monde

@realDonaldTrump The coronavirus pandemic is raging. 2,000 are dying daily. Pictured is Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston hugging a COVID patient in the ICU. Dr. Varon has been on duty for 251 straight days. He is a true hero! 1/ pic.twitter.com/7PKgogcpVK

— Dave Shanks (@DaveAShanks) November 28, 2020