Wentworth Miller explique pourquoi il ne jouera plus dans «Prison Break»

L’interprète de Michael Scofield dans « Prison Break » a annoncé officiellement qu’il ne jouerait plus dans la série culte. Homosexuel, l’acteur Wentworth Miller ne veut plus incarner de personnages hétéros.

Wentworth Miller ne se glissera jamais plus dans la peau du célèbre détenu Michael Scofield. C’est dans un post Instagram qu’il a officialisé la nouvelle. Si « Prison Break » devait revenir, ce sera sans lui. « Je me retire de Prison Break. Officiellement. »

« Je ne veux juste plus jouer des personnages hétéros. Leurs histoires ont déjà été racontées (et reracontées) », explique l’acteur de 48 ans, qui avait fait son coming-out en 2013.

« Plus de Michael »

« Donc plus jamais de Michael. Si vous étiez fan de la série et que vous espériez de nouvelles saisons… Je comprends votre déception. Je suis désolé. Si vous êtes en colère et perturbé parce que vous êtes tombé amoureux d’un homme hétéro fictif incarné par un homme gay… C’est votre problème », lance Wentworth Miller.

Très engagé pour la cause LGBTIQ+, il a également évoqué dans son post les messages de soutien et de haine qu’il recevait via les réseaux sociaux. Cette haine homophobe, « ça ne m’inquiète pas pour moi », indique l’acteur. « Mais plus sérieusement pour les jeunes queers qui viennent ici, qu’ils aient fait leur coming-out ou envisagent de le faire… Je ne veux pas qu’ils soient exposés à toutes ces conneries. »