Lily Allen présente Liberty, son nouveau vibromasseur

La chanteuse Lily Allen a dévoilé son nouveau sextoy en grande pompe. « Nous méritons toutes de magnifiques orgasmes. Je me masturbe. Et vous ? », lance-t-elle dans une vidéo publicitaire.
Durant l’été 2019, Lily Allen avait annoncé qu’elle allait se lancer dans un nouveau projet fou : créer sa propre gamme de jouets pour adultes. « Les orgasmes sont importants, mesdames. Et j’ai l’impression que l’on n’a pas encore tiré tout le profit du marché des sextoys des célébrités », avait-elle annoncé.
« Nous méritons toutes de contrôler notre plaisir »
Un peu plus d’un an plus tard, ce jeudi 22 octobre, Lily Allen a présenté le fruit de sa collaboration avec la marque Womanizer, un sextoy baptisé Liberty. « Le Liberty est disponible partout, dès maintenant. Womanizer m’a changé la vie, et je voulais partager mon expérience. Les femmes ne devraient pas avoir honte de leur sexualité, et nous méritons toutes de contrôler notre plaisir. J’espère que ce petit jouet vous aidera à le faire ! », a écrit Lily Allen.
La chanteuse a également lancé un spot promotionnel présentant son jouet sexuel. « Nous méritons toutes de magnifiques orgasmes, n’est-ce pas ? (…) Je me masturbe. Et vous ? », lance Lily Allen.
Mais le Liberty est un plaisir qui a coût. Comptez 99 € pour ce petit objet imaginé par Lily Allen.
