Elle découvre que son beau-père la filmait dans son bain depuis ses 13 ans

If you are new to my channel then hello! Welcome to Becoming Brightwood! Becoming Brightwood is me becoming my new self! I talk about mental health in most my videos & if you are sensitive to this then this is a pre warning. I want to use my own experience & knowledge to educate and help best support others who have been through something similar to what I have or for anyone who is having a bad day & needs a chat then I'm the gal for you! Don't hesitate to drop me a message, I'm able to talk most evenings and will be dedicating a chat hour most evenings for anyone wanting to reach out. I will be uploading short videos on my page to give my own tips & advice on topics but as well as that I am going to be making 10-15 minute videos on my YouTube Channel for people who want to come along on my journey & who need further advice & tips. All your feedback is much appreciated and I'm really looking forward to going on this journey with all of you. Love L x