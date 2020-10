Bientôt paralysée à cause d’une maladie, elle marche 300 km pour la bonne cause

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @meadowwalker for nominating me for the #dogoodchallenge in honor of your Father's birthday and the @paulwalkerfdn. I want to dedicate it Carmela Chillery-Watson, who finished her incredible 300km walk earlier this week. I am so honored to be able to take a small part in her journey and I can't wait to meet her in person. She inspires and gives strength to so many people worldwide and she is a true wonder girl.