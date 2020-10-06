VIDEO. Tom Cruise tranquillement assis sur le toit d’un TGV

Après avoir sauté en moto dans le vide, Tom Cruise continue de faire ses cascades lui-même pour le tournage du nouvel épisode de « Mission: Impossible ». Il a ainsi salué les passants, assis sur le toit de son train.
Sur cette vidéo, on peut en effet voir l’acteur de 58 ans tranquillement assis sur le toit d’un train à grande vitesse, en Norvège, avec ses jambes suspendues.
L’écrivain et réalisateur Christopher McQuarrie -qui a travaillé avec Cruise sur « Jack Reacher » (2012), « Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation » (2015) et « Mission: Impossible – Fallout » (2018) – a également partagé une scène du tournage sur Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course… The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come… #MI7MI8