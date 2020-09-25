Selena Gomez se confie et dévoile la cicatrice de sa greffe

En 2017, Selena Gomez avait dû subir une transplantation rénale. Trois ans plus tard, après des moments difficiles, elle montre pour la première fois la cicatrice de cette opération.
En 2015, Selena Gomez avait annoncé souffrir d’un lupus, une maladie chronique dans laquelle le système immunitaire s’attaque aux tissus sains du corps et pour laquelle elle avait dû subir une chimiothérapie.
Une greffe du rein en 2017
Deux ans plus tard, en 2017, l’actrice et chanteuse américaine a subi une greffe de rein. C’est son amie Francia Raisa, une actrice connue pour ses rôles dans la série « La Vie secrète d’une ado ordinaire » et la comédie « American Girls 3 », qui lui avait donné son rein. « Elle a fait pour moi le don et le sacrifice ultime en me donnant son rein. Je me sens incroyablement bénie. Je t’aime tellement ma soeur », avait déclaré Selena Gomez.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
« Plus que jamais, j’ai confiance en qui je suis et en ce que j’ai vécu »
Un peu plus de trois ans après cette transplantation, Selena Gomez va beaucoup mieux. Ce jeudi 24 septembre, elle a publié sur Instagram une photo sur laquelle sa cicatrice est visible. “Quand j’ai eu ma greffe de rein, je me souviens qu’il était très difficile de montrer ma cicatrice au début. Je ne voulais pas que cela soit sur les photos, alors je portais des choses qui permettaient de la cacher. Maintenant, plus que jamais, j’ai confiance en qui je suis et en ce que j’ai vécu, et j’en suis fière”, a écrit la jeune femme sur Instagram.
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.