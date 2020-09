Ce triathlète s’arrête sur la ligne d’arrivée et réalise le geste sportif de l’année

View this post on Instagram

So this happened a week ago… I missed the finish chute in a triathlon in Spain. After around 50m I realised and sprinted back. By that point @diegomentrida was 50m from the finish chute and we ended up sprinting for the line. I crashed into the barrier and thought it was over. @diegomentrida then did the unexpected… Having seen what happened he stopped and allowed me to pass showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity! A video of this has now gone worldwide and been picked up by loads of media outlets. Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait 😁… And British kids pay attention in language class.. or you may end up looking like a fool worldwide 😂 #Triathlon #sport #sportsmanship