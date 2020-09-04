VIDEO. Séparée de sa famille depuis cinq mois à cause du Covid-19, cette chienne retrouve les siens

View this post on Instagram

Sailors, travelers (!) and friends in the USA – can you help me find a domestic travel buddy for Pipsqueak? As many of you know, our mini Weiner dog Pip has been a Covid refugee in North Carolina for the last 3 months, being looked after by an amazing foster-mum in Hillsborough, NC but we need to get her home to Australia! Yesterday Pip was finally granted something no human being on earth could currently acquire – an import permit to Australia! And we’ve found her a flight from LA to Melbourne, Australia, via New Zealand BUT we need to get her from the East Coast USA to the West and into LA on the 20th July (or the day before). Flying her cargo is possible but stressful, not direct and can get cancelled if it’s too hot that day! So I am looking for someone who might be flying out of North Carolina or others like Richmond, DC, Philly or Atlanta on the 20th July and would agree to take her in cabin. She is packed and just about ready to go! Having visited over 20 countries already and crossed the Atlantic with us for 24 days at sea this flight should be a piece of cake for her! Will you share this post with anyone who still flies across the USA in this crazy new world we now all live in? Thank you 🙏 #bringpiphome #covidrefugee #helppip #doxie #doxiesofinstagram #sausagedog #travellingdog #australiabound #dachshund #dachshundsofinstagram #covidtravel #headingeast #homewardbound