VIDEO. Séparée de sa famille depuis cinq mois à cause du Covid-19, cette chienne retrouve les siens

Au moment où les frontières se refermaient, la famille Eilbeck avait dû prendre la lourde décision de laisser leur chienne Pipsqueak derrière eux, sous la responsabilité d’un ami. Depuis, l’animal a vécu un véritable parcours du combattant, entre les Etats-Unis et l’Australie, pour finalement retrouver les siens.
A la fin du mois de mars, la famille Eilbeck, qui était en vacances en bâteau sur la côte ouest des Etats-Unis, a dû rentrer de toute urgence dans son Australie natale, à cause du durcissement des restrictions sanitaires, en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus. Ces mêmes règles ont empêché Guy et sa femme de rapatrier leur chienne Pipsqueak avec eux.
Ils ont donc dû la confier à un de leurs proches et rentrer au pays, à contrecœur, espérant pouvoir revenir la chercher six semaines plus tard. Mais les semaines ont défilé et la situation n’a pas permis aux Eilbeck de retrouver leur teckel préféré. Coup du sort, la personne qui s’en occupait n’a plus pu la garder, et celle-ci a donc dû poster une annonce pour qu’une famille d’accueil soit trouvée.
Sailors, travelers (!) and friends in the USA – can you help me find a domestic travel buddy for Pipsqueak? As many of you know, our mini Weiner dog Pip has been a Covid refugee in North Carolina for the last 3 months, being looked after by an amazing foster-mum in Hillsborough, NC but we need to get her home to Australia! Yesterday Pip was finally granted something no human being on earth could currently acquire – an import permit to Australia! And we’ve found her a flight from LA to Melbourne, Australia, via New Zealand BUT we need to get her from the East Coast USA to the West and into LA on the 20th July (or the day before). Flying her cargo is possible but stressful, not direct and can get cancelled if it’s too hot that day! So I am looking for someone who might be flying out of North Carolina or others like Richmond, DC, Philly or Atlanta on the 20th July and would agree to take her in cabin. She is packed and just about ready to go! Having visited over 20 countries already and crossed the Atlantic with us for 24 days at sea this flight should be a piece of cake for her! Will you share this post with anyone who still flies across the USA in this crazy new world we now all live in? Thank you 🙏 #bringpiphome #covidrefugee #helppip #doxie #doxiesofinstagram #sausagedog #travellingdog #australiabound #dachshund #dachshundsofinstagram #covidtravel #headingeast #homewardbound
Un voyage de 15.000 km
Ellen Steinberg, qui vit à Hillsborough, en Caroline du Nord, était l’une des trois personnes à répondre à l’annonce. Elle qui pensait d’abord que la famille était irresponsable, a finalement compris que les Eilbeck étaient on ne peut plus impliquée et ne souhaitait qu’une chose: récupérer son animal de compagnie.
Les conditions de rapatriement se compliquant, la famille a finalement dû trouver quelqu’un pour voyager de Caroline du Nord jusqu’à la côte est des Etats-Unis, à Auckland, où la chienne a pu embarquer dans un avion en direction de Melbourne. Une quarantaine de dix jours de plus a été nécessaire pour Pip, mais elle a finalement pu rejoindre les siens le 11 août dernier, après 5 mois de séparation, grâce à l’aide de dizaines de personnes. Au total, Pip aura parcouru 15.000 kilomètres avant de retrouver sa famille.