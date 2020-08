Une statue en l’honneur des pionnières des droits des femmes à Central Park

View this post on Instagram

We’re thrilled to announce that actors @violadavis, Meryl Streep, Jane Alexander, @zoesaldana, @theritamoreno and @americaferrera will voice @talkingstatues dialogues about Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton for our Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument to be unveiled in @centralparknyc on August 26! Join us on @facebookapp on this historic day and hear the full dialogues about these truly Monumental Women! #monumentalwomen #womensrights #19thamendment #violadavis #merylstreep #janealexander #zoesaldana #ritamoreno #americaferrera #centralparkmoments