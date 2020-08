Cet adorable petit animal n’avait plus été observé depuis 50 ans

Somali Sengi Rediscovered in Djibouti

FOUND: What is related to an elephant but the size of a mouse, has hindlimbs built like a gazelle for dashing, and had been lost to science since 1968? It’s the Somali Sengi, an adorable elephant-shrew recently rediscovered in Djibouti and the fifth of our 25 most wanted lost species to be found. Researchers from the Duke Lemur Center, Association Djibouti Nature, and the California Academy of Sciences (including legendary sengi researcher, the late Galen Rathbun) found that the Somali Sengi not only still exists, but appears to be doing fine. In a paper released today in PeerJ, the authors make the recommendation to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species to change the species’ status from Data Deficient to Least Concern. #SearchforLostSpecies #LostandFound #LostSpecies Learn more: https://bit.ly/2Eb4lhM

