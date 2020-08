Un garçon retrouve dans son nez le Lego qu’il avait perdu il y a deux ans

Dunedin boy blows missing Lego piece out of his nose after nearly two years

When now seven-year-old Dunedin boy Sameer Anwar was five he told his parents he'd gotten some Lego stuck up his nose by "sniffing it up".His parents Afshan and Mudassir had a look, the doctor looked and no one could find it.Then this weekend, almost two years later, it reappeared.Read more: https://bit.ly/3g5SKxM

