Un couple de youtubeuses lance un concours pour gagner un don de sperme

View this post on Instagram

DONOR SPERM GIVEAWAY!! 👶🏻 We are so, so excited to be partnering with @fairfaxcryobank to (hopefully!) help one of you grow your family! 🤱🏼 How to enter: ▫️Follow @fairfaxcryobank + us, @allieandsam ▫️Like this post ▫️Tag as many friends as you want below (in separate comments)! – Winner will receive 1 vial of donor sperm (of your choice) from @fairfaxcryobank + free shipping, and will be announced and contacted via DM on August 20th. Contest open to residents of Canada + the US. Not affiliated with or endorsed by Instagram. – GOOD LUCK!! 👶🏻🙌🏼🧡