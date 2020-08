VIDEO. Elle donne naissance à son bébé durant les explosions à Beyrouth

View this post on Instagram

This is baby George and his doctor Marie Eid. George was born at St. George University Hospital at 7:10pm on August 04, 2020. His mother went into labour just moments before the blast. This is that moment. A warning, the following video captures the impact of the blast and it is distressing. St George University Hospital is located just a couple of kilometres away from the epicentre of the blast. George and his family survived and are now resting and recovering. They have praised doctors and nurses like Marie, who stayed calm and helped deliver their baby when all of the equipment had been obliterated. #longlivelebanon #thebeirutpost #beirutexplosion #lebanon #beirut #prayforlebanon #sadness #timeforchange #explosion #catastrophic #miracle @thebeirutpost