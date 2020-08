Arrêtée car elle porte un bikini string à la plage

Feel free to share. #cancelMyrtleBeachAlso, just to clarify. A woman called the cops on me because of my bikini. That's how this all started. Some Karen decided that my body was offensive to her and showed her child that her body could one day lead to her arrest. Her body could be the reason a grown ass man violates her. Her body is wrong.

Posted by Sam Panda on Sunday, August 2, 2020