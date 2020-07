Ce petit garçon devient un héros après avoir sauvé sa sœur de l’attaque d’un chien

View this post on Instagram

Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.