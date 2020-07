Une candidate de « Koh-Lanta » se voit refuser un poste d’enseignante à cause de l’émission

View this post on Instagram

Remember that extraordinary things never come from comfort zones. Step out of the linear path. Take a different one or make your own way. Dare. Dream. Experience. Be adventurous. Never settle for the minimum. Have some balls. Take risks. Risk is not a dirty word. Be aware that some people will understand you and push you while some will not. Let you instincts guide you. Do not make your life choices based on norms. Do not always ask for permission. Follow your guts. Surround yourself with ambitious and fearless people. This is how you will become one.