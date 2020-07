21 for 21

We are now looking ahead to the summer of 2021. That’s when Rock Werchter will be back in full swing, and the dates have been set: from 1 July to 4 July. A first round of confirmed names for next year’s festival can be announced. Some of the artists who were booked for 2020 are reconfirmed for 2021: twenty one pilots, PIXIES, The Lumineers, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Rag’n’Bone Man, Mike Skinner and The Streets, Cigarettes After Sex, Miles Kane, Fontaines D.C. GoGo Penguin, Cavetown, Big Thief, girl in red, Black Pumas and The Dead South. New names are rolling into the 2021 line-up as well: Gorillaz, alt-J, Jamie xx, Royal Blood, Nothing But Thieves and boy pablo. That’s 21 names for ’21 already. Many more will be added in the coming months.Tickets for Rock Werchter 2021 will go on sale on Friday, 10 July at 10 am at ticketmaster.be. Ticket prices will be the same as for 2020. All 2020 ticket holders will be contacted by e-mail this week.

