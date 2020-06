Mannequin vedette après avoir perdu une jambe

View this post on Instagram

The closer I get to her the further she becomes There’s always another version of me I see—she’s poised, a slow and thoughtful speaker, she says “no” to people without feeling bad, she is diligent, and cleans her makeup brushes all the time like she should. She has a broad world view, she doesn’t repress traumas because she does the work to heal herself. She travels, she prays, she sings and dances all the time. She’s a healer and serves others I get close to her, but then far away because there are always more attributes that She has, different or more significant than before—something else for me to hone in on and develop. It’s easy to get caught up about where one “should” be in life. I’m just remembering where I came from and showing up for myself daily. I’m proud AF of myself- the last me, the present me, the future me, all the meeeees! As street performers sing and rats scurry along, I am finding the meaning of life on my subway commutes. Such Joy lol Photo by @reneebevan