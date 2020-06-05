View this post on Instagram

Failed attempt at trying to get Cocoa Puff to take a few steps. 😜⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ —————————— 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 ——————————-⁣⁣⁣ For more positive vibes—follow ➡️ @big_cocoa_puff ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ —————————— 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 ——————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant (breed) rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ————————— 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗿 —————————⁣⁣⁣ Please be aware that I am not a rabbit expert and you should always do your own research and consult your vet regarding your rabbit’s care. If you are concerned regarding how we care for Cocoa Puff please DM. Positive vibes only please. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ —-————————— 𝘁𝗮𝗴𝘀 ——————————⁣⁣⁣ #petvideo #petvideos #instabunny #rabbit #bunny #familypet #pets #petstagram #rabbitstagram #bunnygram #animals #petsofinstagram #rabbitsofinstagram #bunniesofinstagram #bunnyoftheday #animalsinfluence #rabbitsofig #petoftheday #animallover #animalsco #weeklyfluff #weeklyfluff #heyjenlookatme