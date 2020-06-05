Cocoa Puff n’est pas un lapin comme les autres. Et pour cause, celui qui est devenu un des chouchous des internautes fait presque la taille de sa propriétaire!
Ils sont plus de 292.000 à suivre sur Instagram les aventures de Cocoa Puff, ce lapin géant continental. Rien d’étonnant quand on sait que son compte est rempli de photos plus mignonnes les unes que les autres de ce lapin dont la taille est celle d’un enfant. Mais aussi de nombreux tours qui feraient passer cet immense lapin pour un chat agile.
Failed attempt at trying to get Cocoa Puff to take a few steps. Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant (breed) rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.
« Je dirais que l’entraînement a pris entre six et sept mois », explique Lindsay, la propriétaire de l’animal, à The Morning Show. « Mais les lapins sont très intelligents, je ne pense pas que l’on s’en rend assez compte. Il ne lui faut pas longtemps pour apprendre un nouveau tour ». « Le processus est plus lent que pour un chat », nuance-t-elle cependant. « Il faut les entraîner petit à petit ».
Des balades sans laisse
Malgré sa taille, Cocoa Puff est libre de se balader librement dans toute sa maison, pour le plus grand bonheur des enfants de Lindsay. L’animal adore également se promener en rue avec sa propriétaire. « Quand on sort, on sait qu’il va rester à nos côtés et on ne lui met donc pas de laisse ou quoi que ce soit d’autre ».
You know you got the #cocoapuffchallenge down when your bunny starts spinning without being prompted. Cocoa Puff is a Continental Giant rabbit that is 18 lbs at 20 month old. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.
Reste la question de son régime alimentaire. Pour se sustenter, l’animal mange généralement deux assiettes de foin, de légumes verts et de nourriture pour lapins. Heureusement pour sa propriétaire, il n’est cependant pas attiré par les nombreux câbles qui se trouvent dans son habitation, comme c’est le cas pour beaucoup de ses congénères. « On a beaucoup de chance », conclut Lindsay.
Here's a giant rabbit in a sweater for your viewing pleasure.