PHOTOS. Ce chien a un nez de 31 centimètres

Ph. Instagram

Cette femelle barzoï fait parler d’elle sur les réseaux sociaux à cause de son nez étrangement long. Sa propriétaire lui a créé un compte Instagram.

La propriétaire de cette chienne nommée Eris, qui habite à Richmond, en Virginie, est persuadée qu’elle possède le nez le plus long du monde. Il mesure en effet près de 31 centimètres de long !

On peut se rendre compte de l’extrême longueur de son nez sur les photos que sa propriétaire a postées sur Instagram. Le compte de cette femelle barzoï de deux ans est suivi par 178.000 personnes !

Une malformation

Eris a en réalité une malformation de la mâchoire, confie sa propriétaire au Daily Mail. Un défaut qui ne lui permet pas de participer aux expos canines. En tout cas, la chienne a beaucoup de succès en rue. On demande très souvent à sa propriétaire de quelle race il s’agit. Une attention si grande qu’il lui faut parfois emprunter des chemins plus longs pour éviter de croiser trop de passants.