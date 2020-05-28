PHOTOS. Ce chien a un nez de 31 centimètres

Cette femelle barzoï fait parler d’elle sur les réseaux sociaux à cause de son nez étrangement long. Sa propriétaire lui a créé un compte Instagram.
La propriétaire de cette chienne nommée Eris, qui habite à Richmond, en Virginie, est persuadée qu’elle possède le nez le plus long du monde. Il mesure en effet près de 31 centimètres de long !
View this post on Instagram
A snoot that gets Eris into any trouble she wants, and eyes that get her out. Tomorrow is somehow already May, and I’m excitedly looking forward towards the warmth and the company of the sun later into the evening. ❤️ . . . ——————————————————— #borzoi #russianwolfhound #wolfhound #dailyfluff #floof #weirddog #snoot #dogsofinstagram #rva #sighthound #doggo #instadog #happydog #dogsofig #smilingdog #happiness #dogstagram #cute #boopmynose #longdog ———————————————————
On peut se rendre compte de l’extrême longueur de son nez sur les photos que sa propriétaire a postées sur Instagram. Le compte de cette femelle barzoï de deux ans est suivi par 178.000 personnes !
View this post on Instagram
Eris choosing (definitely not stealing) her birthday cookie after playing with her BFF for a good while! Thank you @buzz_and_clarice for the lovely play date and cookies! 🥰 Eris really enjoyed her (slightly late) birthday celebration, and it was a perfect way to spend a day. 😊
Une malformation
Eris a en réalité une malformation de la mâchoire, confie sa propriétaire au Daily Mail. Un défaut qui ne lui permet pas de participer aux expos canines. En tout cas, la chienne a beaucoup de succès en rue. On demande très souvent à sa propriétaire de quelle race il s’agit. Une attention si grande qu’il lui faut parfois emprunter des chemins plus longs pour éviter de croiser trop de passants.