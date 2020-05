Ikea vous aide à concevoir des maisons pour les abeilles

View this post on Instagram

@space10_journal , @bakkenbaeck and me are overwhelmed and super grateful about all the lovely feedback of our #Beehome project. We are looking into the future with a positive mindset and dreaming already about the bee cityscape there is going to be created in the next few months. If you are not able to build a home, seed native flowers and give bees enough to nurture themselves and their offspring. They will love you for it! 🌸🐝🌸🐝🌸