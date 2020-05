VIDEO. Une famille se retrouve entourée par des centaines de dauphins

Megapod of Dolphins off Laguna Beach

We saw this Common Dolphin "superpod" chasing fish off Laguna Beach for our 5:30pm Private Charter Whale Watching trip today! Some lucky familes got to experience what it's like to be amongst at least 1,000 Dolphins.

