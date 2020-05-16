VIDEO. Il s’introduit dans un musée fermé pour faire des selfies avec un dinosaure

Police appeal after man’s night at the museum – Sydney CBD Police are appealing for public assistance after a break, enter and steal incident at a museum in Sydney’s CBD at the weekend. Just after 1am on Sunday 10 May 2020, an unknown man entered the building on the intersection of College and William Streets and walked through the premises for approximately 40 minutes. He was seen on CCTV walking through multiple levels, attempting to gain access to rooms, and looking through storage spaces. He was also seen to take ‘selfies’ with the exhibits and removed a brown cowboy hat off a stand – believed to be owned by a member of staff – before he left the premises. Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command were alerted to the incident and have commenced an investigation to identify the man depicted in the CCTV. He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, with dark hair, aged in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a denim button up shirt, denim pants and black shoes. Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information about the male’s identity, to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.Posted by NSW Police Force on Friday, May 15, 2020
Un homme s’est introduit de nuit dans un musée de Sydney fermé où il a fait des selfies avec un crâne de dinosaure avant de s’enfuir avec un chapeau de cow-boy et un tableau, a annoncé la police australienne qui recherche l’intrus.
Ce dernier a grimpé sur un échafaudage dans l’Australian Museum vers 01H00 du matin dimanche et s’est promené tranquillement dans le bâtiment vide, a précisé la police locale.
« Il y est resté pendant environ 40 minutes. Il a certainement apprécié sa nuit au musée », a déclaré vendredi l’inspecteur en chef de la police de Nouvelle-Galles du Sud, Sean Heaney.
Des caméras de surveillance ont filmé l’homme en train de prendre des photos avec des présentoirs, de poser avec sa tête à l’intérieur des mâchoires d’un crâne de Tyrannosaure et de fouiller dans des placards. Il a finalement quitté les lieux avec le chapeau et une photo d’un mur, selon la police.
Police are searching for a Sydney who has been caught on camera breaking into the Australian Museum, wandering around exhibits and taking selfies with dinosaur bones. https://t.co/BBh6H9jtNE #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QbVcNZRlue
— 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) May 15, 2020
Une infraction « très grave »
L’Australian Museum est fermé depuis l’année dernière pour travaux, un chantier qui a facilité l’intrusion de l’homme dans le bâtiment, estiment les enquêteurs qui ont lancé un appel à témoins.
« C’est très grave. Nous avons de la chance qu’il n’ait pas endommagé d’artefacts historiques ou quoi que ce soit de coûteux là-dedans », a observé M. Heaney.
D’autres musées et galeries d’Australie sont également fermés, dans le cadre de décisions liés à la pandémie de nouveau coronavirus.