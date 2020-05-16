VIDEO. Il s’introduit dans un musée fermé pour faire des selfies avec un dinosaure

Police appeal after man’s night at the museum – Sydney CBD Police are appealing for public assistance after a break, enter and steal incident at a museum in Sydney’s CBD at the weekend. Just after 1am on Sunday 10 May 2020, an unknown man entered the building on the intersection of College and William Streets and walked through the premises for approximately 40 minutes. He was seen on CCTV walking through multiple levels, attempting to gain access to rooms, and looking through storage spaces. He was also seen to take ‘selfies’ with the exhibits and removed a brown cowboy hat off a stand – believed to be owned by a member of staff – before he left the premises. Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command were alerted to the incident and have commenced an investigation to identify the man depicted in the CCTV. He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, with dark hair, aged in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a denim button up shirt, denim pants and black shoes. Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information about the male’s identity, to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.