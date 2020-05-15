Gwyneth Paltrow partage des jolies photos de sa fille

C’est avec des photos postées sur Instagram que Gwyneth Paltrow a fêté les 16 ans de sa fille Apple Martin. Et on a pu constater que c’est son portrait tout craché.
« Je ne peux pas croire que j’écris ces mots », écrit l’actrice. « Tu es la lumière de mon cœur, tu es une joie pure. Tu es méchamment intelligente et tu as le meilleur sens de l’humour, le plus sec et le plus brillant. »
I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝
« J’ai une sacrée chance d’être ta mère, belle et gentille jeune femme. Je suis désolée que tu aies cet anniversaire particulier dans ces circonstances, mais comme toujours avec toi, tu trouves le meilleur dans tout. »
Apple est le portrait craché de sa maman et de son papa Chris Martin. Elle pose ici vêtue d’une robe à motifs de roses mais sans chaussures.
Cette publication a été aimée des milliers de fois par ses fans mais aussi par des célébrités dont Cameron Diaz, Kate Bosworth, Courtney Love ou encore Elle MacPherson.
Le mois dernier, Gwyneth Paltrow fêtait sur Instagram les 14 ans de son fils Moses.
This kid is the best and he is 14 today. Unbelievable. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.