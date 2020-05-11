Que se cache-t-il à l’intérieur de la poche d’un kangourou ? Une courte vidéo diffusée sur TikTok et Twitter est devenue virale et a été vue plus de 50 millions de fois en quelques jours.
Alexandra Kalin se décrit comme « juste une fille qui aime les animaux ». Le père de cette jeune Américaine tient le parc animalier Animal EDventure Park, en Floride, et elle partage son quotidien au milieu des animaux sur les réseaux sociaux.
C’est grâce à une série de vidéos récemment publiées sur TikTok qu’Alexandra s’est fait connaître. En effet, la jeune fille a montré à des millions d’internautes ce qu’il se passait à l’intérieur de la poche d’une femelle kangourou avant, pendant et après la naissance d’un petit marsupial.
@azoolife##OMG Peek inside the Pouch 😳 It’s a Baby Kangaroo 🦘 🥰 ##ceoof of ##quarantine ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage
Si vous vous êtes toujours demandés à quoi ressemblait l’intérieur de la poche d’un kangourou, c’est le moment où jamais ! C’est visiblement quelque chose qui intrigue de nombreux internautes puisque, en seulement quelques jours, les vidéos d’Alexandra Kalin ont cumulé plus de 50 millions de vues sur les réseaux sociaux.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t MISS OUT This Weekend. 🦥FREE Sloth Encounters Sat&Sun🦥 😱Otter EDventures This Sat&Sun😱 🦦Want to Play With Harry Otter?🦦 🦥Want To Hold a Sloth?🦥 👇🏼Read Below For More Info👇🏼 Animal Park Entry- $10 Per Person 😲 Open to the Public Sat & Sun 10am-5pm FREE SLOTH Encounters Every Hour in our Exotic Animal Area, each hour we will bring one of our Amazing Sloths out for you to meet, pet & learn about + All Day Access to Petting Area, Feeding Area, Exotic Animal Area & Camels – Under 2 Free with a Paid Adult – Want a Special Photo Op Holding Flash our Baby Sloth after the FREE Encounter? Schedule a Sloth EDventure 😱 $40 pp call or text to reserve space more info below Whats a FREE SLOTH 🦥 Encounter? Every Hour between 10-5 everyone who enters our Animal Park will Get a chance to Meet, Pet, take pics & Learn about One of our Amazing Sloths 🦥 😱 If that’s not enough and you want to Hold our baby sloth and get some amazing pics and videos with him then schedule a Sloth EDventure 😱 more info below 🦥🦥 😱OtterEDventures Are Back For A Limited Time😱 🦦🦦🦦🦦🦦 Call or Text Now Go inside with Harry Otter, Pet Him, Learn lots about him and take some Amazing Pics & Video with him 😍 18 & Older must be wearing closed toed shoes, Sneakers or Boots & be wearing Jeans- we will be sitting on the floor with our legs crossed and there will be times you may be asked to stand and sit in a different spot Reservation Only Call or Text 561-350-6948 Space is limited call or text now 😱 $40 pp 11am 1pm 3pm Times Available Sat &Sun . #sloth #sloths #otter #otters #animaledventurepark #animaledventures #animals #bucketlist #explore #explorepage #animallovers #nature #wild #cutevideos #cuteanimals #education #love
View this post on Instagram
#omg check out Keegan’s baby 😳 Don’t forget to go to gf.me/u/xqyb52 to donate (link is in the bio) while we are closed due to the spread of #covid_19 and get 2 park admissions for every $10 you donate 😱 #animaledventurepark is located at Bedners farm 10066 lee rd boynton beach Florida . . . . #animaledventures #bestoftheday #dailydose #nature #animals #wild #explore #explorepage #animallover #naturelover #bucketlist #donate #gofundme #love #cute #cutevideos #cuteanimals #rescue #cuteanimals