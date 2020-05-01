Diagnostiquée anorexique, elle découvre sa véritable maladie grâce à « Grey’s Anatomy »

View this post on Instagram

January 22nd… my “rebirth” day! After finally receiving a diagnosis, I underwent one of the biggest surgeries a human can go through in order to reclaim my life. Those who know me know that I typically am a private person; one who prefers to keep things that I feel make me appear weak or vulnerable on the DL. But this experience is different. As much as I would prefer to keep this struggle to myself and avoid publicly displaying myself as what I once believed would paint me as a “pity me” poster child, I now know have an obligation to share my MALS journey in order to help others struggling. I realize now that this fight didn’t make me weak. That losing some battles didn’t mean there wasn’t hope for winning the war. And finally, that it doesn’t matter what others may think; it matters what I know to be true. If you or someone you know is struggling with GI issues and has been to more than two Gastroenterologists with no answers, look into MALS or other vascular compressions. It might just save a life. PS… swipe for a super cool video of me taking my first steps without help less than 24 hrs post-op!!!!! #367