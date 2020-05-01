Diagnostiquée anorexique, elle découvre sa véritable maladie grâce à « Grey’s Anatomy »

Les séries médicales rivalisent souvent d’ingéniosité pour présenter aux spectateurs les maladies et les scénarios les plus rares possible. Mais il arrive que, parfois, la fiction rattrape la réalité. C’est ce qu’a vécu Olivia Vessillo, une danseuse américaine de 19 ans.
Après de nombreux rendez-vous médicaux infructueux, les médecins ont diagnostiqué qu’elle était anorexique alors qu’elle pesait à peine 40 kilos à cause d’une maladie qu’elle traînait depuis deux ans. Sauf qu’Olivia Vessillo souffrait en fait du syndrome du ligament arqué médian (MALS), une pathologie rare qu’elle a pu diagnostiquer grâce à la série « Grey’s Anatomy », comme le rapporte Metro UK.
January 22nd… my “rebirth” day! After finally receiving a diagnosis, I underwent one of the biggest surgeries a human can go through in order to reclaim my life. Those who know me know that I typically am a private person; one who prefers to keep things that I feel make me appear weak or vulnerable on the DL. But this experience is different. As much as I would prefer to keep this struggle to myself and avoid publicly displaying myself as what I once believed would paint me as a “pity me” poster child, I now know have an obligation to share my MALS journey in order to help others struggling. I realize now that this fight didn’t make me weak. That losing some battles didn’t mean there wasn’t hope for winning the war. And finally, that it doesn’t matter what others may think; it matters what I know to be true. If you or someone you know is struggling with GI issues and has been to more than two Gastroenterologists with no answers, look into MALS or other vascular compressions. It might just save a life. PS… swipe for a super cool video of me taking my first steps without help less than 24 hrs post-op!!!!! #367
« Manger causait une douleur extrême, bien pire que ce que vous pouvez imaginer. Les médecins ont réalisé tous les tests auxquels ils ont pensé mais aucun ne savait de quoi je souffrais », explique-t-elle. « La maladie a rapidement empiré dès mes 17 ans. Je suis passée de 63 à 40 kilos en un an car je souffrais à chaque fois que je mangeais, c’était indescriptible ».
Sur la voie de la guérison
Alors que les médecins lui disaient que la maladie se trouvait « dans sa tête », c’est donc grâce à une série télévisée qu’Olivia a trouvé la cause de toutes ses souffrances. « Un des personnages avait exactement les mêmes symptômes que moi et a été diagnostiqué du MALS. À partir de ce moment, j’étais convaincue d’avoir la même maladie », ajoute-t-elle. Une intuition confirmée un peu plus tard grâce à de nombreuses recherches sur le net.
Monday I was supposed to have a nerve block that would give me a taste of “Life 2.0”. It was supposed to take my pain and nausea away, I was supposed to have a surgical date, and my family and I were supposed to be celebrating with the biggest dinner we could eat. But that didn’t happen…so what did? Well, I didn’t even get the chance to get my block before having a SEVERE adverse reaction to the IV contrast dye.(Which is necessary to guide the needles that administer the block.) Immediately following injection, my heart skyrocketed to 190+ BPM and rose by the second, Drs were yelling about my failing vitals, my BP took a severe dive, all different departments and codes were being called, and the defibrillator was prepared and ready. I could feel my heart ready to explode,I couldn’t breathe from the pressure,I was shaking,and I was convinced I was going to pass out. 10 people sprinted through the hospital with me, dazed on a gurney, only to bring me to a room with 20 or 30 other doctors that met my sedated gaze with utter shock and terror. Despite the fear, the AMAZING staff sprung into action. Amongst the chaos, I heard lots of shouting about my vitals continuing to worsen, the words “ICU”, ”ER”, discussions over what drugs would work in this unanticipated, rarely seen case, and Drs asking me questions, just trying to keep me conscious. Then the priests showed up at the foot of my bed. I was disoriented, terrified, and fighting to stay as awake and alert as possible for the sake of my own life. Eventually, they decided on the ER and injected a cocktail of meds that, by the grace of God, made things calm down about an hour later. 8 hrs after that, I made a miraculous recovery that allowed me to be discharged. Come Tuesday, a call from the hospital stated they would repeating the procedure on Thursday. I had no choice but to agree to it if I wanted surgery,so that’s what I did. Panic attacks don’t begin to cover what would consume me over the coming days. Here I was, chest pain and all, about to have the very surgery that came an inch from killing me…but I had to find a way; I refused to surrender, even if it meant facing my biggest fear to date.
Opérée en février de cette année, Olivia est sur la voie de la guérison. Elle pèse aujourd’hui 45 kilos et apprend à remanger sainement. « Cette opération a sauvé ma vie. Je ne serais pas là sans elle. Avant, je détestais manger. Aujourd’hui, c’est un de mes moments préférés, c’est incroyable », conclut-elle.