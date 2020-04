Belgian Air Force intercept group of Russian fighters flying over Baltic Sea

ICYMI: Meanwhile in the real world, in the late morning of 17 April, Belgian Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft currently deployed to NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission in Karinių oro pajėgų Šiaulių Aviacijos bazė / LAF Šiauliai Air Base, intercepted a group of Russian Federation n Air Force fighters in the Baltic Sea. The Russian fighters were manoeuvring in international airspace overflying the USS Donald Cook, a U.S. Navy U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet destroyer currently operating in the Baltic Sea off the Lithuanian coast. The Belgian F-16 conducted a professional intercept and left the scene, demonstrating that NATO remains ready, vigilant and prepared to respond to any potential threat.#NATO #SecureTheSkies #MissionContinuesVideo material courtesy Belgian Air Force, editing by Sébastien Raffin

Posted by NATO Allied Air Command on Monday, April 20, 2020