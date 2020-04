L’émouvante surprise d’une aide-soignante à un veuf dans une maison de repos

We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t here with us anymore. Today, one of our lovely staff Kia Mariah Tobin gave Ken a pillow with his beloved wife on who we also cared for. Safe to say we all shed a tear with Ken today. Lots of love, your Thistleton Lodge family 🥰🥰

Posted by Thistleton Lodge on Saturday, April 18, 2020