Né avec un bras en moins, ce bébé est déjà une star d’Instagram

This little guy have no problem picking his toys and playing. One question we did often have before Sean was born was how would he do all the little things. He has shown us time and again that he has no problem adapting and keeping up. It actually seems like he has extra strength in his one hand. The things he is capable of is so incredible and we are so proud watching this sweet little man grow up💛 #limbdifferenceawareness #littledearheart #capablekids #strongandcapable #babymilestones