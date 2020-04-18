Né avec un bras en moins, ce bébé est déjà une star d’Instagram

A seulement 11 mois, ce bébé né avec un handicap est déjà devenu une petite star d’Instagram.
Il s’appelle Sean Heilimo et a 11 mois. Originaire de Toronto, au Canada, Sean est né avec une malformation qui fait qu’il n’a pas de bras gauche. Pour faire de cette différence une force, sa mère a décidé en avril dernier de lui créer un compte Instagram retraçant sa vie. Avec un certain succès vu que son profil compte déjà plusieurs milliers d’abonnés!
This little guy have no problem picking his toys and playing. One question we did often have before Sean was born was how would he do all the little things. He has shown us time and again that he has no problem adapting and keeping up. It actually seems like he has extra strength in his one hand. The things he is capable of is so incredible and we are so proud watching this sweet little man grow up💛 #limbdifferenceawareness #littledearheart #capablekids #strongandcapable #babymilestones
« J’ai commencé cette page juste avant sa naissance. Elle est consacrée à notre famille et offre un aperçu de ce que c’est que d’être maman d’un enfant avec un handicap », explique Brianna, la maman, à Metro UK. « Je montre comment Sean surpasse les défis que ne rencontrent pas d’autres bébés sans handicap. Jouer avec des jouets, ramper, manger… Tout cela a été beaucoup plus difficile pour Sean que pour d’autres enfants de son âge », poursuit-elle.
Earlier this week as I was cooking dinner, I turned around to see this little man crawl/shuffling forward. Up until this point he was moving in every direction other than forward. He’d get frustrated because he couldn’t ever get to where he wanted to go. Now he is moving around everywhere and didn’t take long for him to get stuck here. We are so happy to see him scooting around in his own adorable way🥰 His milestones may be different but he is crushing them all in his own way!
Heureusement, l’enfant est tout de même « très heureux », selon sa maman. « Malgré son bras, il vit une vie normale. Et je pense que c’est cela que les gens apprécient chez lui », conclut-elle.
How has Christmas come and gone already? The year has passed by faster than any other year and yet it seems we have gone through so much more. There is such a stark contrast between last Christmas and this year. Last year it was just the two of us, watching all the excited and happy kids around us. No one knew what kinds of thoughts were going through our heads. The struggle it was hearing the laughter and and seeing the joy that wasn’t in our own hearts. It’s incredible what a year brings. Now watching our own precious boy opening gifts during his first Christmas. Kids seem to bring back the joy and magic of Christmas! Never can I remember enjoying a Christmas more. Hope you all had the most wonderful Christmas ever✨