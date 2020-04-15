Une star de la télé-réalité perd son fils à la naissance et fait don de ses organes

Kara Keough a annoncée elle-même sur Instagram la mort de son fils. L’ancienne star de l’émission «Real Housewives of Orange County», qui partage sa vie avec un footballeur américain, a perdu son enfant durant l’accouchement.

C’est une décision difficile, mais courageuse. Kara Keough a appris la mort de son fils McCoy en plein accouchement. « Notre fils McCoy Casey Bosworth est né le 6 avril à 3h10. Pesant 5,10 kg et mesurant 53,3 cm, McCoy nous a surpris par sa taille et sa force. Durant l’accouchement, il a subi une dystocie osseuse et un cordon ombilical compressé. Il a rejoint notre Père et vivra pour toujours dans le cœur de ses parents aimants, de sa sœur adorée et de ceux qui ont reçu ses cadeaux vitaux », écrit sa maman sur Instagram.

Malgré la douleur, le couple est parvenu à prendre une décision qui aura son importance pour d’autre. Ils ont annoncé faire don des organes du nouveau-né, qui permettront peut-être de sauver une vie.