La belle surprise de Kate et William à des enfants de soignants

Yesterday, their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to staff and pupils of Place2Be partner school Casterton Primary Academy. On the video call, they thanked teachers and school staff for their hard work and dedication. 🙏 . During the call, pupils showed The Duke and Duchess the Easter bonnets, decorated biscuits and Easter nests that they have made. 🐰 . Several children also showed The Duke and Duchess portraits of their key worker parents and explained why they were proud of them. 👩‍⚕️👨‍🍳👮👨‍🏭 . Follow the link in our story to read more. . . . . . . . #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthsupport #headstogether #headsup #royalfoundation #kensingtonpalace #duchessofcambridge #wellbeing #childrensmentalhealth #earlyintervention #hrhtheduchessofcambridge #hrhthedukeofcambridge #royal #kensingtonroyal #place2be #schools #coronavirus #keyworkers #schoolclosures #teachers #education #easter