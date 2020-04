Un gang de chèvres sauvages profite à sa manière du confinement

View this post on Instagram

Well we have NO GUESTS, and the GREAT ORME GOATS expect to stay and eat for free! At least they use the parking white lines to respect 2m Social Distancing!! 🐐🐐🐐🐐 @lansdownehousellandudno The goats were originally a gift to Lord Mostyn from Queen Victoria, but the Billie population has soared since they were left to fend for themselves in the wild. They are descended from a pair of goats that were presented by the Shah of Persia to Queen Victoria shortly after her coronation. #greatormegoats #socialdistancing #llandudno #wales #goats #animallife #visitwales @gonorthwales @visitnorthwalesuk @visitwales