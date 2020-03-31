PHOTOS. Des internautes reproduisent des oeuvres d’art en vrai

Bien qu’étant portes closes, le Getty Museum de Los Angeles n’en reste pas inactif pour autant. Ainsi a-t-il décidé de lancer un défi aux internautes: reproduire dans leur intérieur l’une de leurs oeuvres préférées.

« Nous vous mettons au défi de recréer une œuvre d’art avec des objets (et des personnes) de chez vous », a lancé le musée sur Twitter.

« Choisissez votre œuvre d’art préférée. Prenez trois choses que vous trouverez autour de vous. Et recréez celle-ci avec ces objets. Partagez ensuite le résultat avec nous. »

Un appel qui a été entendu puisque des centaines d’internautes y ont répondu. Une façon originale de faire connaître l’art en général et ce musée en particulier, que l’on peut d’ailleurs visiter virtuellement via Google ‘Arts et Culture’.

Can you re-create an artwork with items around your house? Get inspired by the creative genius of the internet:#BetweenArtandQuarantine #tussenkunstenquarantainehttps://t.co/Yoigrlsr3A — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 31, 2020

My kids and I collaborated on this Starry Night #betweenartandquarantine pic.twitter.com/JVB4x4p2Wx — Daryl Everett (@msdarylsigns) March 31, 2020

"Two Women at a Window" by Murillo. Twin brother and sister created this. pic.twitter.com/cwy4BEZfxN — Les in Lindon (@InLindon) March 31, 2020

"At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can." pic.twitter.com/kLsMoICB8A — Nikodoza (@nikodoza) March 31, 2020

Picasso and PicCatso pic.twitter.com/SnYfJNjL1V — Marisa Torre (@MarisaTorre) March 31, 2020