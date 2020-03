Le message émouvant de Shannen Doherty face à l’épidémie

View this post on Instagram

I am staying home (and ranting) for us ALL. For my fellow cancer warriors who fight hard everyday for more time. For my mom. For my family. For my husband. For my mother in law and father in law. For my friends. For my friends kids. For every single one of you. For myself with stage 4 cancer, my battle is hard enough. For one of my closest friend of over 28 years who has decided to end her battle with metastatic cancer and is in the hospital for the last time alone. For every doctor and hospital worker. For every person at a grocery store doing their best to help. For every person forced to be on the front lines. I’m doing this for us. Please join me. #stayhome 💗💗