Deux voisins musiciens forment un incroyable duo depuis leurs balcons

A Barcelone, les concerts improvisés d’un pianiste et d’un saxophoniste depuis leurs balcons procurent de la joie aux habitants du quartier mais aussi à des centaines de milliers d’internautes.
Ce sont des images qui font chaud au cœur. En Espagne, où la population est également confinée à cause du Coronavirus, les citoyens ont pris l’habitude de communiquer depuis les balcons. Il y a quelques jours, les images de certains d’entre eux jouant à la bataille navale entre deux immeubles avaient fait le buzz sur les réseaux sociaux. Le confinement est aussi l’occasion de faire de belles rencontres et de créer des duos improbables.
De Céline Dion aux Beatles
À Barcelone, Alberto Gestoso est pianiste. Il y a quelques jours, il a sorti son piano sur son balcon pour jouer des airs connus à ses voisins. Alors qu’il commençait « My Heart Will Go On » de Céline Dion, il a eu la surprise d’être rejoint par Alexander Lebron Torrent, un saxophoniste qui habite à quelques appartements du sien.
Ayer la música volvió a llenar las calles vacías de Barcelona con un himno que nos pide vivir a todos en paz. Con @alexlebrontorrent al saxo 🎷 Yesterday music refilled the empty streets of Barcelona with a hymn that ask for peace all over the world. "Imagine all the people living life in peace" #yomequedoencasa
Des concerts qui font du bien !
Depuis, ils ont pris l’habitude de donner des concerts improvisés depuis leurs balcons pour le plus grand bonheur des habitants de ce quartier, situé à quelques mètres de la Sagrada Família, mais aussi des internautes. En quelques jours, les vidéos de ces deux musiciens ont été vues plusieurs centaines de milliers de fois sur les réseaux sociaux.
Les deux musiciens postent les vidéos sur leurs comptes Instagram.
❤❤Stay safe people and listen to some nice live TITANIC balcony music❤❤ . . A magic moment with the amazing @albertogestoso with his balcony piano… thank you man! . . #coronavirus #quarantine #quarantineactivities #stayinthehouse #stayhome #balconymusic #balconymusicclub #pianoplayer #saxophoneplayer #alexlebrontorrent #alwaysmakethemrememberyou #avingudagaudi #musicianship #timeofcrisis #musicbringspeopletogether #tenorsaxophone #tenorsax #balconyband #staysafe #balconyshow #impromptushow #nonoisecomplaintstoday #nonoisecomplaints #neighbourhood #neighborhoodbalconyentertainment #quedateacasa #quédateacasa #quarantinechallenge #stopcovid19 #stopcovid19⛔️
Gracias a todos los que os estáis quedando en casa por el bien de todos. GRACIAS. Y a los que estáis pasando de todo, sed un poco más responsables y pensad en los demás. Porque esto es responsabilidad de todos. Con el gran saxofonista @alexlebrontorrent #yomequedoencasa Tema: Comptine d'un autre ete Compositor: Yann Tiersen
So much has happened in 2 weeks in the name of darkness and after this we will wake up in another world. A new, a different society with so many new uncertainties. But in all of this madness there so nice to see all this "coming together"… me and @albertogestoso came together sharing our passion with first our neighbors, because music has the power to heal… and oh my god, then with the amazing help and support from all of you I now have the pleasure to speak with the world (my thumbs are shaking atm). I feel so humbled by all the support and the fact that we have touched and "helped" so many people all over the world… so of course we want to give you more! Here is from our show yesterday, hope you'll enjoy it. "Imagine" – John Lennon… Don't forget to check his video as well!!🥰 Keeps your ears and eyes open, I might have some very big news coming up!!! Take care everybody, stay safe and feel the love!!! ☺❤☺❤☺❤☺❤☺❤☺❤☺❤☺❤☺❤☺ . . . . #coronavirus #quarantine #quarantineactivities #stayinthehouse #stayhome #balconymusic #balconymusicclub #pianoplayer #saxophoneplayer #alexlebrontorrent #alwaysmakethemrememberyou #avingudagaudi #stayathome #timeofcrisis #musicbringspeopletogether #tenorsaxophone #tenorsax #balconyband #staysafe #balconyshow #showyourmusic #nonoisecomplaintstoday #nonoisecomplaints #neighbourhood #neighborhoodbalconyentertainment #quedateacasa #quédateacasa #quarantinechallenge #stopcovid19 #stopcovid19⛔️
I'm completely lost for words at this point. Stuff keeps popping up all over the place and it humbles me so so much. I have never experienced something even close to this. @albertogestoso sent me this one that blew us both away completely… 💯💯❤❤ . . . . #Repost @almaceda.art – Thank you so much for this!! • • • • • • . . . #drawing #instaart #digitalart #draw #arte #artistic #sketch #quedateencasa #dibujodigital #portrait #retrato #thanks #artwork #art #artistic #ilustración #ilustration #dibujo #workingfromhome #alwaysmakethemrememberyou #alexlebrontorrent #clubviral #collaboration #neighboorconsert