Après plus de sept ans d’attente, cette chienne a enfin trouvé une famille

Ginger

Thank you for the outpouring of concern about Ginger. Long term residency for animals in a true no-kill shelter is a problem not unique to Dogwood Animal Shelter. Like most rescue dogs, Ginger came in to Dogwood with her own set of medical, emotional and behavioral issues which made her unadoptable for a long time. Dogwood’s staff and volunteers have diligently worked to address those issues and to locate a suitable home for her. She is and has been adoptable. The fact that she would be best placed in a home with no other animals or small children has narrowed the possibilities, but we never give up trying. Come visit Dogwood and tour the facility, where you’ll find that our kennel floors are heated and there’s a Kuranda Bed for every dog. Meet the dedicated volunteers and staff who walk and care for the animals daily. See first hand the high level of care our animals receive.

Posted by Dogwood Animal Shelter on Tuesday, March 10, 2020