Une mère et son fils vainquent leurs cancers ensemble

Thank you to Vici Rigby for sending us her son’s video to share. “This is George Rigby age 7, who rang the bell at Worcester Royal Hospital this week after three years of treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. I’m his Mom!”Congratulations George! Love and best wishes to you all 🔔♥️🎉#celebratingmilestones

Posted by End of Treatment Bells on Saturday, February 29, 2020