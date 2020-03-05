Ils adoptent un chat pour lui faire perdre sept kilos

View this post on Instagram

Why aren't we keeping Wilford? . Because Ian won't let me. 😹 Haha- Just kidding! . Although we both adore Wilford and would love to call him our own, we both know that our home is not the right place for him long-term. . Wilford is wary of other male cats, and if you hadn't noticed- we have a few of those around! He will be much more comfortable in a home where he doesn't have a lot of alphas and wannabe alphas (looking at you, Boop!) circling him and getting all up in his space. . Because Wilford is nervous around our cats, he spends most of the day in a separate room, coming out only when we can supervise the cats and monitor Wilford's stress level. He deserves so much more than that! . Keeping him also wouldn't be fair to our resident cats. Our cats are SOOO patient with us and are extremely tolerant of the fact that we constantly smell like outsiders and frequently hide away behind closed doors to spend time with fosters instead of them. There is only so much time in the day and so much attention we can give to cats while also balancing full-time jobs and the rest of our lives- we can't fracture our time any further by adding another resident to the house. . Additionally, if we kept him, we would have to cut back on fostering, which is our entire purpose- helping cats in need find forever homes by getting them happy and healthy enough through foster care. . Lastly- and just as importantly- there are other people out there who want to love and care for Wilford and make him part of their family. How could we deny them and Wilford that opportunity?💗 . All of that said- it's not going to be easy to say goodbye. I have grown very attached to Wilford and I'm already struggling with the idea of letting him go, but let him go, I must.