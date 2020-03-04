Sauvé de la rue, l’état de ce pitbull défiguré s’améliore de jour en jour

Phoenix errait dans les rues d’Owasso, en Oklahoma, lorsqu’il a été sauvé par le refuge de Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue. Défiguré à cause d’une probable maladie de la peau, le pitbull aurait été abandonné par son précédent maître. Désormais, il peut compter sur le refuge pour lui donner tout l’amour qu’il mérite.
Tous les chiens ne naissent pas avec un foyer, une santé parfaite, ou une apparence flatteuse. Pourtant, ils méritent tous d’avoir une famille aimante et un toit sous lequel s’abriter. Malheureusement, il arrive trop souvent que certains finissent abandonnés dans la rue. Si les refuges sont là pour les sauver, il est parfois difficile de leur retrouver une famille.
C’est le cas de Phoenix, un chiot au visage particulier qui a été sauvé dans la rue par le refuge de Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue. D’après les bénévoles, il aurait été confié à quelqu’un par le passé, mais cette personne l’aurait abandonné. « Nous ne connaissons pas son histoire, nous ne pouvons qu’imaginer ce qu’il nous aurait dit s’il pouvait parler. Il ne perdra pas le combat, il n’abandonnera pas et nous non plus », a publié le groupe de bénévoles.
Day one. Hour. One. I know these photos are hard to look at. We don’t know his story. We can only imagine what he would say if he could tell us. What he HAS told us, is he will not lose. He will not give up and neither will we. He has endured the hottest days and coldest nights and still stands. #theriseofphoenix #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #rescuedog
Un état qui pose question
« Nous étudions toutes les causes possibles de l’état de Phoenix et nous effectuons des travaux de laboratoire pour identifier les causes de sa maladie de peau. Il prend des bains fréquents et prend des médicaments pour améliorer la santé de sa peau et pour rendre sa vie confortable », a déclaré le refuge.
Day two. His energy is magnetic. He is a bright light in the dark world of dog rescue. The pitbull spirit is not one to be taken lightly. This breed is not easily broken, though is tried and tested every single day across the country. Day TWO and Phoenix is already showing us all what trust and forgiveness is all about. Although it shouldn’t be, his confidence is through the roof. The world is rooting for Phoenix and I think he somehow knows it. #theriseofphoenix #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #rescuedog
Si Phoenix semble avoir été maltraité, à cause de son allure, les vétérinaires affirment qu’il s’agit plutôt d’une maladie déjà rencontrée par le passé, et que son état peut s’améliorer de jour en jour. « Il est possible qu’une maladie soit à l’origine de sa défiguration. Il est important que nous ne présumions pas automatiquement d’actes de malveillance. Les animaux sans foyer et sans soins appropriés, sans abri, sans nourriture et sans eau rencontrent de nombreux obstacles, surtout s’ils ont un problème médical sous-jacent », ont déclaré les professionnels.
Hello!!!! Phoenix here! 👋🏼👋🏼 A little update about me. I am still staying at FAM where I am so spoiled and am receiving the most special quality care. They are still consulting specialists and running tests to narrow down what’s going on. We know a lot about what I DONT have but still haven’t pinpointed what I do have. We hope to have more specific answers soon. Meanwhile I am in the best place possible for me physically and mentally. I am thriving. I am happy. I am safe. I am loved. I just want to let everyone know I am not available for adoption and may never be. If and when that time comes it will be wayyyyy in the future and it will be announced on our page. I am flattered everyone wants to love me so much, but due to me still being a medical enigma and not wanting to get bounced around, I’m staying put until it’s 100% safe and right for me to leave a veterinarians direct care. That being said, if you have applied for me, or considered doing so, that means you have an open spot in your heart and home for a fur baby. Did you know SPACAR has a TON of dogs who have been waiting months if not longer for a new home and they are perfectly healthy happy and ready for a family??? I appreciate all the lovely gifts and donations and love from everyone but you know what would be awesome?! If all these other doggies found homes!!!! Message SPACAR for their complete list of adoptables or watch their page. Foster or adoption, both are so helpful for SPACAR and other rescue groups. If you are not local, consider visiting your local rescue or shelter. Many other dogs will die today in city and rural shelters because of overpopulation and people’s irresponsibility. Not because of medical or behavior reasons, just to make space. I am one of the lucky ones. Many others are not. Please consider adopting another pup in my honor so they have a home for the holidays. If you adopt a dog because you saw this post I would love to hear about it and share their story. Message us and spread the love! Much love. Xoxo ❤️❤️ Phoenix #theriseofphoenix #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #rescuedog
L’histoire de Phoenix, jour après jour, ainsi que son évolution, sont disponibles sur une page Instagram qui compte près de 200.000 abonnés. Dès lors, on peut suivre ses progrès et ses aventures avec les bénévoles du refuge, qui en ont fait leur nouvelle mascotte.