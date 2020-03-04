Sauvé de la rue, l’état de ce pitbull défiguré s’améliore de jour en jour

View this post on Instagram

Day one. Hour. One. I know these photos are hard to look at. We don’t know his story. We can only imagine what he would say if he could tell us. What he HAS told us, is he will not lose. He will not give up and neither will we. He has endured the hottest days and coldest nights and still stands. #theriseofphoenix #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #rescuedog