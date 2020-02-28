Jugée « trop grosse » par son compagnon, elle perd 50 kg et devient Miss Grande-Bretagne

Larguée par son compagnon qui la jugeait trop grosse, Jen Atkin a perdu 50 kg pour devenir Miss Grande-Bretagne.
Il y a quelques jours, Jen Atkin, 26 ans, a été couronnée Miss Grande-Bretagne. Une belle consécration pour cette femme, surtout quand on sait qu’elle a perdu plus de 50 kg pour conquérir ce titre, comme le rapporte le Daily Mail. Sa perte de poids, elle la « doit » à son ancien compagnon qui l’a quittée car elle était « trop grosse », explique-t-elle. « Quand on s’est séparés j’étais dévastée, mais finalement c’est la meilleure chose qui me soit arrivée ».
Less than 6 weeks until the @missgb_official finals – the 75th Anniversary final 👑 what an incredible honour to be part of such a huge event! What’s my story? Well, after years of being obese, unhealthy and uncomfortable I found motivation and managed to lose 8 stone. It transformed me into an ambitious and hard working person in all areas of my life; achieving something so incredible changed my mindset and made me realise if I worked hard enough for something, I could achieve it. Believe in yourself, put the hard work in, stay positive and make your own dreams a reality ✨ #motivation #weightloss #transformation #missgbfinalist #begreat #hardwork #misslincolnshire #beautyqueen #misconception #happiness #health #healthybodyhealthymind
Et pour cause, à partir de ce moment, Jen Atkin a décidé de se reprendre en main. Elle s’est mise activement au sport et a commencé à faire plus attention à ce qu’elle mangeait. Et ce dur travail à payer, avec ce titre comme ultime consécration! « Gagner le concours marque la fin d’une difficile, longue, mais aussi incroyable aventure », détaille-t-elle.
Une personnalité inchangée
Et si son corps a changé, sa personnalité est toujours la même assure la reine de beauté. « Je ne pense pas que ma personnalité ait changé et je crois que cela m’a beaucoup aidée. Les juges ont pu voir quel genre de personne j’étais réellement ». Désormais, Jen Atkin aimerait se concentrer sur sa carrière de chanteuse et va sortir un single de musique country dès le printemps.
