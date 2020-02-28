Jugée « trop grosse » par son compagnon, elle perd 50 kg et devient Miss Grande-Bretagne

View this post on Instagram

Less than 6 weeks until the @missgb_official finals – the 75th Anniversary final 👑 what an incredible honour to be part of such a huge event! What’s my story? Well, after years of being obese, unhealthy and uncomfortable I found motivation and managed to lose 8 stone. It transformed me into an ambitious and hard working person in all areas of my life; achieving something so incredible changed my mindset and made me realise if I worked hard enough for something, I could achieve it. Believe in yourself, put the hard work in, stay positive and make your own dreams a reality ✨ #motivation #weightloss #transformation #missgbfinalist #begreat #hardwork #misslincolnshire #beautyqueen #misconception #happiness #health #healthybodyhealthymind