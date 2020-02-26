Duffy droguée, violée et séquestrée

En 2011, la chanteuse Duffy avait interrompu sa carrière sans donner d’explications. Près de dix ans plus tard, elle revient sur l’événement traumatisant qui l’a obligé à faire une pause.

«Beaucoup d’entre vous se demandent ce qui m’est arrivé, où j’ai disparu et pourquoi», écrit Buffy dans un post Instagram. «La vérité -et croyez-moi, je vais bien et je suis en sécurité maintenant- c’est que j’ai été violée, droguée et retenue en captivité pendant plusieurs jours. Bien sûr, j’ai survécu. La guérison a pris du temps.»

Elle ne précise pas exactement quand se sont déroulés les faits, mais fait clairement référence à l’interruption de sa carrière qui a suivi, en 2011. Elle explique aller bien aujourd’hui, même si «retrouver le soleil» a pris du temps. Elle ne fait en revanche pas plus allusion aux faits, ni aux éventuelles suites policières et judiciaires.



La chanteuse galloise de 35 ans est connue pour son album «Rockferry», sorti en 2008. Elle a également composé «Hopelessly», sorti en 2010.