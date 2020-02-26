Duffy droguée, violée et séquestrée

En 2011, la chanteuse Duffy avait interrompu sa carrière sans donner d’explications. Près de dix ans plus tard, elle revient sur l’événement traumatisant qui l’a obligé à faire une pause.
«Beaucoup d’entre vous se demandent ce qui m’est arrivé, où j’ai disparu et pourquoi», écrit Buffy dans un post Instagram. «La vérité -et croyez-moi, je vais bien et je suis en sécurité maintenant- c’est que j’ai été violée, droguée et retenue en captivité pendant plusieurs jours. Bien sûr, j’ai survécu. La guérison a pris du temps.»
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Elle ne précise pas exactement quand se sont déroulés les faits, mais fait clairement référence à l’interruption de sa carrière qui a suivi, en 2011. Elle explique aller bien aujourd’hui, même si «retrouver le soleil» a pris du temps. Elle ne fait en revanche pas plus allusion aux faits, ni aux éventuelles suites policières et judiciaires.
La chanteuse galloise de 35 ans est connue pour son album «Rockferry», sorti en 2008. Elle a également composé «Hopelessly», sorti en 2010.