Un combat de souris élu photo animalière de l’année par le public

La photo de deux souris se battant pour des restes de nourriture a gagné le prix du public du Wildlife Photographer of the Year, organisé par le Natural History Museum de Londres.
Le Natural History Museum de Londres a dévoilé ce mercredi le cliché qui a remporté le prix du public 2019 du Wildlife Photographer of the Year. C’est Sam Rowley, grâce à une superbe photo mettant en scène deux souris se battant pour une miette de nourriture dans le métro londonien, qui a remporté le concours.
« Je suis très heureux d’avoir gagné ce prix. J’aimerais remercier toutes les personnes qui m’ont soutenu. J’espère que cela va inspirer plus de gens à sortir dans leur quartier et à l’explorer avec leur appareil photo », explique ce photographe urbain dans une vidéo postée sur le Twitter de Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Earlier today we shared the news that @SamRowleyPhoto was the winner of the @lumixuk #WPYpeopleschoice award for his image 'Station squabble'. Here is Sam's first reaction to the news: pic.twitter.com/lCcw2SGoDf
« Ces souris ne connaissent que le ronronnement constant des trains et la pénombre perpétuelle. La plupart ne verront jamais les rayons du soleil ou ne sentiront jamais le toucher de l’herbe sous leurs pattes. Les tunnels sont un endroit désespérant pour vivre et ces souris devaient se battre dans un combat de boxe pour une toute petite miette », conclut-il sur le sur le site du Musée d’histoire naturelle de Londres.
Les clichés du Britannique Aaron Gekoski et du Libanais Michel Zoghzoghi complètent le podium.
